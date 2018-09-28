Dr. Sheetal Chandhok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandhok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Chandhok, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheetal Chandhok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 400, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-1202
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Fr chandhok listens so well and his feedback is very helpful and respectful. I am grateful that he is guiding me through my A-Fib challenges.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- University of Pittsburgh
- U Pa
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Chandhok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandhok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandhok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandhok has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandhok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandhok speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandhok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandhok.
