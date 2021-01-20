Overview

Dr. Sheeta Ghosh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Ghosh works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF HOLLYWOOD in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL, Plantation, FL and Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.