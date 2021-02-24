Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE.
Dr. Javed works at
Locations
-
1
Delaware Medical Care Assocs550 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 103, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-9033
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Javed?
I love Dr Javed and her office staff. She's always compassionate towards me and gives good feedback. I never have to wait long and I don't feel rushed during my appointment. They have had to reschedule an appointment or two but I've cancelled appointments when not feeling well & they understand. I'm happy with my choice.
About Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1114963626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javed speaks Hindi.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.