Dr. Sheera Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheera Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheera Siegel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Consultants of Morris County10 James St Ste 140, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 665-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
I have been seeing Dr. Siegel for several years now and have been 100% happy with every visit. She is a highly educated physician who takes plenty of time with her patients, you never feel rushed, and she is kind, professional, and always looking for ways to help with whatever situation is brought up. She and her staff are lovely to work with, and having been to other endocrinologist in the past, I have to say that there is no one more qualified or better suited to treat me. Honestly, I would look no further, Dr. Siegel gives her best and is the best at what she does!!!!
About Dr. Sheera Siegel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1285686626
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.