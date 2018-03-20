Dr. Sheena Thomas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Thomas, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sheena Thomas, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Carus Dental Woodlands25130 Grogans Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 417-4827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to this dentist for many years. Always friendly and professional. My kids and I absolutely love Caitlin (our dental hygienist). She's awesome!
About Dr. Sheena Thomas, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1720244858
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.