Dr. Sheena Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Prakash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheena Prakash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Prakash works at
Locations
-
1
Honorhealth Heart Group - Tatum Boulevard18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 861-1168
-
2
HonorHealth6220 W Bell Rd Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 978-1121
-
3
Podiatry Phoenix Orthopedic Consultants Division of Foot and Ankle George Gendy MD19636 N 27th Ave Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 861-1168Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
4
Desert Heart Center3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 971-2761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakash?
About Dr. Sheena Prakash, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1447576566
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prakash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.