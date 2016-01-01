Overview

Dr. Sheena Prakash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Prakash works at HonorHealth Vascular Group - Tatum in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.