Dr. Sheena Kamra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheena Kamra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Kamra works at
Locations
The Healthy Woman4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 660, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 878-6007
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 935-3326
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheena Kamra, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kamra works at
