Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheena Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheena Henry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Locations
Prisma Health Marshall I Pickens Hospital701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7882
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henry was AMAZING! I haven't ever had a doctor take that much time with me and really listen to me. She was EXTREMELY thorough and explained everything! I would recommend her to EVERYONE!!
About Dr. Sheena Henry, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1467833806
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
