Dr. Sheena Duplantis, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheena Duplantis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Duplantis works at
Locations
SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic165 CORPORATE DR, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 360-3755Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. She has an amazing bedside manner. Willing to listen and answer any questions or concerns. Staff is friendly and courteous. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sheena Duplantis, MD
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic Fdn
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duplantis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duplantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duplantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duplantis has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duplantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duplantis speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duplantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duplantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duplantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duplantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.