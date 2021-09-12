See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Dhadwal works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Torrance Specialty
    3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-0811
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1700240801
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhadwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhadwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhadwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhadwal works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dhadwal’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhadwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhadwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhadwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhadwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.