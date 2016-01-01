Dr. Sheena Chatha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Chatha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheena Chatha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Chatha works at
Locations
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Inspiration Place2700 Healing Way Ste 306, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 929-5327
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheena Chatha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Punjabi
- 1588997787
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatha speaks Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatha.
