Overview

Dr. Sheena Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Black works at ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES-DALLAS in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.