Dr. Sheena Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheena Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Black works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Dallas - The Star in Frisco3800 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-7200Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopaedic Associates of Dallas - McKinney5220 W University Dr Bldg 2, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Dr. Black is a fabulous doctor. She's very skilled, pleasant, thorough and explains everything to help you understand what you need. She performed arthroscopic surgery on my knee and she did a wonderful job. I'm completely pain free. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sheena Black, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609165919
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UT Southwestern Parkland Health Hosp Syst
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.