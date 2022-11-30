Overview

Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco.



Dr. Bhuva works at Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.