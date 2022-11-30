See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco.

Dr. Bhuva works at Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 230, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3285
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Back Institute - Frisco
    5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 842-4432
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Texas Back Institute - Frisco
    5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 1200, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 974-8088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Texas Back Institute
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 616-4105
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhuva?

    Nov 30, 2022
    I was suffering from lower back pain, after treatment from Dr Bhuva I now have my life back the impact has been amazing, no more suffering back pain. I am forever grateful for your kindness is amazing your hard work is appreciated, and your concern and compassion for patients are impossible to forget. I am beyond grateful for my life back. You are awesome Dr. Bhuva
    Charles Jones — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhuva to family and friends

    Dr. Bhuva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhuva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD.

    About Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073945648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Desert Spine and Sports Physicians
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Woodhull Medical Center|Woodhull Medical Center/NYU Langone
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhuva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhuva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhuva has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhuva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.