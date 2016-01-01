See All Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Sheen Cherian, MB BS

Breast Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheen Cherian, MB BS is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Cherian works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0093
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hodgkin's Disease
Peritoneal Cancer
SPECT Scan
Vulvar Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Schwannoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sheen Cherian, MB BS

    • Breast Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821367574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • Cambridge University Hospitals Nhs Foundation Trust
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheen Cherian, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherian works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cherian’s profile.

    Dr. Cherian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

