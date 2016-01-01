See All Pediatricians in Thornton, CO
Dr. Sheela Mahnke, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sheela Mahnke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Mahnke works at Every Child Pediatrics - Thornton in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Every Child Pediatrics
    9197 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bedwetting
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bedwetting

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sheela Mahnke, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811969264
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheela Mahnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahnke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahnke works at Every Child Pediatrics - Thornton in Thornton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mahnke’s profile.

    Dr. Mahnke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahnke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahnke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahnke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

