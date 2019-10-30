Dr. Sheela Lohiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheela Lohiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheela Lohiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pell City, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Lohiya works at
Locations
1
Grandview Endocrinology at Pell City70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 971-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
First Georgia Physician Group101 Yorktown Dr Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-3000
3
Grandview Medical Group-Endocrinology3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, personable physician who actually listens carefully and answers questions. Top notch, as is the office.
About Dr. Sheela Lohiya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1902124738
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohiya works at
Dr. Lohiya has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohiya.
