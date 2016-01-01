Overview

Dr. Sheela Barhan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Barhan works at Wright State Physicians in Dayton, OH with other offices in Oakwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.