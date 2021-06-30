Overview

Dr. Sheela Ananth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Ananth works at Independence & Lee's Summit Pediatrics in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.