Overview

Dr. Sheel Vatsia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vatsia works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.