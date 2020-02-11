Overview

Dr. Sheel Sharma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.