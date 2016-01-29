See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Newtown Square, PA
Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Abraham works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Newtown Square, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 557-4816
    DiPalma, Abraham
    33 S 9th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 861-9090
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 250, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 861-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689759789
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

