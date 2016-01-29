Overview

Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Abraham works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Newtown Square, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.