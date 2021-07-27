Overview

Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at MSU Health Care Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.