Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD
Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
MSU Health Care Sports Medicine & Orthopedics4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-6100
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Joseph did an excellent job with my broken wrist ( both sides). I felt at ease and completely trusted her recommendations. Dr. Joseph and her staff were very kind, efficient and helpful. It was a really bad break and I am grateful I am almost completely back to normal.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.