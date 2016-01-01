Dr. Unes Kunju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shebna Unes Kunju, MD
Overview
Dr. Shebna Unes Kunju, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Dr. Unes Kunju works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Kentucky Albert B Chandler Hospital800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 218-1661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unes Kunju?
About Dr. Shebna Unes Kunju, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043449341
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unes Kunju works at
Dr. Unes Kunju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unes Kunju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unes Kunju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unes Kunju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.