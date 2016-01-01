See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Shebna Unes Kunju, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shebna Unes Kunju, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.

Dr. Unes Kunju works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kentucky Albert B Chandler Hospital
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 218-1661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Shebna Unes Kunju, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1043449341
Education & Certifications

  • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Unes Kunju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Unes Kunju works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Unes Kunju’s profile.

Dr. Unes Kunju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unes Kunju.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unes Kunju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unes Kunju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

