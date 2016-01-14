See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Summerville, SC
Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shean Aujla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Aujla works at MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
PET-CT Scan
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Cystic Fibrosis
Emphysema
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Viral Infection
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shean Aujla, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154525038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

