Dr. Shea Ross, MD
Dr. Shea Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 764-3059Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was pleasant to the point and his follow-up was great!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1962420810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Tennessee
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.