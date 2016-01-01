Dr. Shea Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shea Holt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Main Office in Fort Worth950 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 953-2668
DA South West6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 275, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 953-2668
Burleson Office12001 South Fwy Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 953-2668
Weatherford Office2025 Fort Worth Hwy Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 953-2668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shea Holt, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376722009
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.