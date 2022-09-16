Overview

Dr. Shazim Fayyaz Ashraf, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.



Dr. Fayyaz Ashraf works at Champaign Dental Group in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.