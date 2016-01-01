See All Psychiatrists in New Port Richey, FL
Overview

Dr. Shazia Zia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zia works at West Coast Behavioral Health, LLC in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Behavioral Health LLC
    5824 State Road 54 Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Shazia Zia, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Urdu
    • 1417904392
    Education & Certifications

    • AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
