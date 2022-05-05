See All Oncologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD

Oncology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Zafar works at Southwest Florida Cancer Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Cancer Care
    1000 N Hiatus Rd Ste 110, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 883-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Osteoporosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Osteoporosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Anemia
Osteoporosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adult Development Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cryoglobulinemia
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intrathecal Chemotherapy
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia
Limb Swelling
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lung Cancer
Lyme Disease
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Malaise and Fatigue
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Multiple Myeloma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Tongue Cancer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2022
    MY MOM GETS CHEMO TREATMENTS WITH DR.ZAFAR. MY MOM IS VERY SATISFIED AND HAPPY WITH TREATMENTS,DOCTOR AND STAFF, MY MOM WAS SENT TO HOSPICE BUT DR ZAFAR HAVE CURED HER CANCER AND MY MOM IS DOING GREAT GREAT,
    CARMEN SANTIAGO — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1053522862
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Texas Tech Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Undergraduate School
    • Federal Government College, Wah Cantt, Pakistan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zafar works at Southwest Florida Cancer Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zafar’s profile.

    Dr. Zafar speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

