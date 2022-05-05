Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- FL
- Pembroke Pines
- Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD
Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Zafar works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Florida Cancer Care1000 N Hiatus Rd Ste 110, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 883-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adult Development Disorders
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cryoglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Intrathecal Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zafar?
MY MOM GETS CHEMO TREATMENTS WITH DR.ZAFAR. MY MOM IS VERY SATISFIED AND HAPPY WITH TREATMENTS,DOCTOR AND STAFF, MY MOM WAS SENT TO HOSPICE BUT DR ZAFAR HAVE CURED HER CANCER AND MY MOM IS DOING GREAT GREAT,
About Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1053522862
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Texas Tech Health Science Center
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Federal Government College, Wah Cantt, Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.