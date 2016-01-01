Dr. Wadood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Shazia Wadood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hamtramck, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wadood works at
Locations
United Family Care12170 Conant St Ste C-2, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Directions (313) 893-6218
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Shazia Wadood, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali
- 1861439788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadood works at
Dr. Wadood speaks Bengali.
Dr. Wadood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.