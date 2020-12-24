Dr. Shazia Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shazia Siddiqui, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Pulaski Memorial Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Lpc Surgery Center LLC770 Park East Blvd Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 714-4344
Pulaski Memorial Hospital616 E 13th St, Winamac, IN 46996 Directions (574) 946-2104
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Pulaski Memorial Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Network Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
It's been over two years and Dr Siddiqui's treatment is still working. I found her to be extremely professional and caring with excellent "bedside manners." She made a unbearable situation better. I've already recommended her to others. R.T.B
About Dr. Shazia Siddiqui, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.