Overview

Dr. Shazia Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wayne, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Raza works at Rajesh Bhagat MD PC in Wayne, MI with other offices in Romulus, MI, Dearborn Heights, MI and Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.