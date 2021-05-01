Overview

Dr. Shazia Walijan Munir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Walijan Munir works at Quivira Internal Medicine in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.