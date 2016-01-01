Dr. Shazia Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Malik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Psychcare Consultants LLC763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 843-4333Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 8:00pm
Centerpointe Hospital4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Directions (636) 720-1638Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Univ. Internists of St Louis Inc.5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 860-9979
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- St Louis University Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Addiction Medicine and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
