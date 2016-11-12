Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD
Overview
Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kirmani works at
Locations
Southern Nevada Pediatric Center2050 Mariner Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 850-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr kirmani is wonderful my kids love her it's her staff that makes you not want to visit the office and they never return phone calls I can never get a appointment and when I do its with the wrong DR and don't ever have a past due bill the billing women theresa is a nasty mean women she will yell and the whole office will know your business why do they have such a angry women working around kids I don't understand
About Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1194837302
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ped Hospital
- Stanford Chldns Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirmani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirmani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirmani speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirmani.
