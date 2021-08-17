Dr. Shazia Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shazia Hussain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan U.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Pediatrics East Inc2002 EXETER RD, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 754-9600
Pediatrics East Inc.8110 WALNUT RUN RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 754-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hussain has been a blessing in disguise for my son and made my journey in Memphis quite hassle free. She is extremely good,polite lovable ,patiently listens to the concerns-and provides a solution to the problem. I will always have a special place in my heart for the doctor even though I moved to a different state . Highly recommended!
About Dr. Shazia Hussain, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275542847
Education & Certifications
- Lebonheur Chldns Med Ctr-U Tenn Ctr Hlth
- Le Bonheur Childrens Medical Center
- Aga Khan U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
