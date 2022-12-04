Overview

Dr. Shazia Hamid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hamid works at Best Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.