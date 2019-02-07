Overview

Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College Pakistan.



Dr. Faiz works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

