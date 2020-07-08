Overview

Dr. Shazia Basit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Basit works at Metrocare Services in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.