See All Oncologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD

Oncology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Bashir works at UF Health Cardiology - Springhill in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Women's Center - Springhill
    4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza
    1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 4, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bashir?

    Oct 22, 2022
    I went to Shands UF Health emergency room for a kidney stone and they found a mass on my ovary. I was referred to Dr. Bashir’s office, who got me in immediately and fortunately there was a cancellation and my hysterectomy was performed the next day. Dr. Bashir, her residents, and her staff could not have been better. They were all kind, compassionate, understanding, and explained the process to me every step of the way. In my book Dr. Bashir is a top surgeon and top in her field, and I would recommend her to anyone! Thank you Dr. Bashir!
    Joan Cox — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bashir to family and friends

    Dr. Bashir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bashir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD.

    About Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073788634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell & Columbia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bashir works at UF Health Cardiology - Springhill in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bashir’s profile.

    Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shazia Bashir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.