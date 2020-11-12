Overview

Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Amar works at Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.