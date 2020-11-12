Dr. Amar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Amar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine1910 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amar?
Staff was professional and informative. Dr. Amar was great. I had surgery and the surgery was a breeze. Recovery went as expected.
About Dr. Shazia Amar, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1336164649
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amar works at
Dr. Amar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amar speaks French, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Amar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.