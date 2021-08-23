Dr. Shazia Alam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Alam, DO
Overview
Dr. Shazia Alam, DO is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Alam in hospital after having a stroke. She was amazing. She answered all of my questions and spent time with me. I then saw her in her office and she was the same. I would highly recommend her. She is an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Shazia Alam, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265691182
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology Fellowship Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Montefiore Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic-Chief Resident
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
