Dr. Shazah Khawaja, MD
Overview
Dr. Shazah Khawaja, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khawaja works at
Locations
Women's OB/GYN Medical Group500 Doyle Park Dr Ste 103, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 579-1102
Santa Rosa Chiropractic Neurology Center990 Sonoma Ave Ste 18, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 579-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Hi. I can’t speak highly enough about Dr. Khawaja. My insurance changed & was assigned to her. She greeted me with a smile & immediately made me feel relaxed. I’m 68 so I see her for checkups & Pap smears and RX for vag dryness. I’m very happy with the care I’ve received from her & her staff. Five stars for Dr Khawaja.
About Dr. Shazah Khawaja, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital Oakland
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
