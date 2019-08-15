Overview

Dr. Shazah Khawaja, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khawaja works at Women's OB/GYN Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.