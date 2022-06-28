Overview

Dr. Shazaan Hushmendy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They completed their fellowship with Adult Reconstruction Surgery At Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. Hushmendy works at Central Orthopedic Group in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.