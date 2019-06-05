Overview

Dr. Shaz Siddiqi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqi works at Allergy Partners of Metro DC in Laurel, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.