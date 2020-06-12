Overview

Dr. Shayne Skarda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Skarda works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.