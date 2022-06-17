Dr. Shayne Jensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayne Jensen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Shayne Jensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Podiatry Foot and Ankle Surgery Center2201 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0325
-
2
Gulf Coast Podiatry PA2507 Harrison Ave Unit 201, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0325
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
After seeing multiple specialists telling me I was healing well, Dr. Jensen diagnosed my infection because he was thorough in his evaluation. Other providers never even ordered an X-ray. He was quick to schedule my surgery and follow up. He is thorough and a highly skilled surgeon. Most importantly he treats every patient as an individual, tailoring their treatment needs and is able to think outside the box. One of the downfalls of living here is that you often have to travel for great care. We are lucky to have such a skilled, caring doctor in our city. Thank you for saving my foot and for making sure all of my needs and concerns were addressed.
About Dr. Shayne Jensen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1134139454
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Lipedema, Hammer Toe and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jensen speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.