Overview

Dr. Shayna Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.



Dr. Smith works at CHILDRENS HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Sandy Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.