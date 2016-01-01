Dr. Mancuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shayna Mancuso, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayna Mancuso, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Locations
Northwestern Lake Forest Hosiptal Care Coach1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (312) 926-3627
Lake Forest Hospital660 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 926-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Shayna Mancuso, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558394510
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada
- Western University Of Health Sciences
