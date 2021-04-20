See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Baghdad Med School.

Dr. Al-Mudhafar works at Millennium Medical Center in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD
Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Laraine Field, MD
Dr. Laraine Field, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Manny Silis, MD
Dr. Manny Silis, MD
8 (37)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Medical Center
    6319 Castle Pl Ste 2C, Falls Church, VA 22044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Dizziness
Vertigo
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Dizziness
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Mudhafar?

    Apr 20, 2021
    she is one of the best (Internal medicine) doctors you can see here in falls church Compassionate, Friendly, Knowledgeable (updated) with high level of communication skills ...I highly recommend to follow up with her.
    Hassan Elhag — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al-Mudhafar to family and friends

    Dr. Al-Mudhafar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Al-Mudhafar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD.

    About Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538340708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Internal Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baghdad Med School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Mudhafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Mudhafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Mudhafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Mudhafar works at Millennium Medical Center in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Al-Mudhafar’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Mudhafar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Mudhafar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Mudhafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Mudhafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shayma Al-Mudhafar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.